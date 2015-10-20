DMH - SIU Team Up To Improve Medical Care

Decatur – The days of driving to Springfield to get specialized forms of healthcare may soon be over for Decatur and Macon County residents.

Decatur Memorial Hospital and the SIU School of Medicine have formed a partnership to allow patients easier access to specialty services and improved quality of healthcare.

“Mothers and children had to journey to Springfield for that care. It will now be here,” DMH President Tim Stone told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “It is a game changer. It’s the first time this has ever been undertaken in our community.”

Among the new services are adult gastroenterology and dermatology. DMH will also provide pediatric cardiology, neurology and behavioral health. Telehealth will link SIU Healthcare in Springfield with DMH’s pediatrics unit, emergency rooms, medical and surgical floors.

An expansion of the SIU-Decatur Family Medicine Residency Program is also under development at the Sullivan and Arthur medical centers. (Pictured: DMH President Tim Stone.)