Decatur Family YMCA hosting Giving Tuesday event

DECATUR - The Decatur Family YMCA is encouraging central Illinois citizens to participate in its inaugural Giving Tuesday 24-Hour Treadmill and Bike-a-thon on November 30.

Decatur Family YMCA CEO Matt Whitehead says the Giving Tuesday event will allow a chance for residents "to give back" to the community. Individuals will be able to participate in this event by raising at least $30, and committing to half-hour shifts on their choice of a treadmill or stationary bicycle. Funds raised during this event will benefit an annual YMCA campaign.

This event will be held from 12:00 p.m. on November 30 until 12:00 p.m. on December 1 at 220 West McKinley Avenue in Decatur. For more information, visit www.decaturymca.org.