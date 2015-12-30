Lake Shelbyville To Crest Sunday

Shelbyville – Water levels are on the rise at Lake Shelbyville.

The lake has risen 14 feet since Christmas Eve. It is expected to rise another 4 feet by the time the lake crests this weekend. The record lake level is 620 feet above sea level set in July 1974. On Wednesday morning it was sitting at 614 feet. When the lake crests it is expected it will be at 618 feet placing it in the top five of all time lake levels.

“Last two days about seven to eight feet,” Lee Mitchell of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told WAND’s Doug Wolfe describing how many feet higher the lake has risen. “Buildings are quickly going under water. We’ve lost a lot of roads. Beaches are under.”

The Corps is holding back the amount of water that is released from the lake through its dam. The water would eventually flow into the Mississippi River creating additional flooding issues downstream.

At Lithia Springs Marina manager Steve Wagner has been working all week to move boats and equipment to higher ground. But for now he does not feel docks at the marina will be damaged.

“They’ll just float right up. We just let the tension out on the cables. They’ll float up. They’ll go right back down. No problem,” stated Wagner.

Lake Shelbyville is expected to crest on Sunday. Larger boats may not be able to navigate under the Route 32 bridge near Sullivan. Boaters are being warned to be cautious of large debris such as logs.

(Pictured: Flooding at Lithia Springs Marina)