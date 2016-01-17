Millikin Students holding Food Drive on MLK, Jr. Day

DECATUR – Millikin University students are joining with County Market to collect food donations to benefit the Northeast Community Fund on Monday, January 18, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Student-athletes from the Millikin men’s basketball team and volunteers from Millikin University’s Office of Student Development will be stationed at County Market, on West Grand Avenue, collecting non-perishable donations.

They will be at County Market from 9 AM to 5 PM on Monday.

Those interested in donating should come to the County Market, located at 1135 West Grand Avenue in Decatur, with their non-perishable food donations.

All donations will benefit the Northeast Community Fund.