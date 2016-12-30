Local Veterinarians Seeing Pets Getting into Medical Marijuana

Medical marijuana has been legal in Illinois for over one year. Local veterinarians say they're seeing pooches getting into pot, a drug that could be toxic to the animal.

"I've seen Lhasa Apsos, I've seen a Mastiff once," explains Dr. Bob Groesch, a veterinarian at Fairview Animal Hospital. Dr. Groesch says he's treated five dogs this past year that were sick after consuming marijuana.

"Almost always, it's in baked form, edibles, or some form like that," says Dr. Groesch.

He believes while dogs and cats can be poisoned by the drug, it's primarily dogs getting poisoned; a risk that can be moderate to severe.

"It can be really serious," explains Groesch. "You can have dogs that are completely down, can't walk, can't stand. [They have] nystagmus, neurologic symptomology. Usually with supportive care, they'll get through it."

The veterinarian says dogs could start showing symptoms in as fast as 20 to 30 minutes and says symptoms can last for days.

"I've seen it where it took 36 to 48 hours for them to completely recover, there was so much drug in their system," says Dr. Groesch. "We always try to induce vomiting. The problem is marijuana is a drug that prevents nausea. Sometimes we have to do activated charcoal, which has to be done under pretty specific conditions."

Prevention is key. Pharmacists say it's important to store all drugs properly.

"About 50% of the calls to poison prevention for the pet line is because of human medications. The best place is some kind of cabinet, up above where your pet can't reach," explains Dale Colee, the Pharmacist and Owner of Dale's SouthLake Pharmacy.

Whether marijuana is acquired legally or illegally, vets say it is important to let them know if your pet gets into marijuana as soon as possible.

"If they don't tell us what the problem is, our therapy could be poor," says Dr. Groesch. "We're not going to turn you in because you brought in a dog that's stoned, but I do want to help the dog get through the issue."

If your pet gets into any prescription drug or medication, call your vet or animal poison control immediately.