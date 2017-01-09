Police investigating Christian County fatal crash

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, ILL.- Police in Christian County are investigating a fatal crash that happened over the weekend.

Police say the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. A passerby saw a male laying in a field by an overturned truck, near 600 E. 14000 North Road in South Fork Township.

The coroner pronounced the male dead at the scene. He was identified as 38-year-old Derrick M. Kounse from Kincaid.

Police believe Kounse was driving east when he lost control of his vehicle. His vehicle slid into a ditch and overturned in the filed. Kounse was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of blunt force trauma from the crash.

A toxicology report is pending.