Health advocates optimistic about Sugary Drink Tax Proposal

SPRINGFIELD – Health advocates were optimistic to hear Monday that a tax on sugary drinks is being considered as part of the bipartisan Senate budget proposal.

The sugary drink tax was originally introduced by Senator Mattie Hunter (D-3rd District) and Representative Robyn Gabel (D-18th District) and support by the Illinois Alliance to Prevent Obesity. It is part of the Healthy Eating Active Living (HEAL) proposal to raise funds for community prevention and help the budget by funding Medicaid.

President of the American Heart Association’s Metro Chicago Board of Directors, Karen Larimer says she and her associates are grateful for the leadership shown by the Illinois Senate President and the Republican Leader.

Larimer says it is especially important to note that lawmakers have acknowledged there cannot be a balanced state budget without revenue.

“And since fifty percent of added sugar consumed by Americans comes from sugary drinks, which are linked to diabetes, heart disease and other chronic diseases, the sugary beverage tax they are contemplating is a particularly important source of new revenue,” Larimer explains.

She went on to say that the new tax on sugary drinks would save lives and help close a drain on the state budget, health care system and economy.

“More and more scientific evidence continues to show that at least a penny-per-ounce tax on sugary beverages is needed to have a health impact and the public health community would welcome the opportunity to support such a proposal,” Larimer adds.

However, health advocates also note that taxing sugary drinks should not be the only solution.

CEO of the Illinois Public Health Institute, Elissa Bassler, says this is an opportunity to attack chronic disease at its root.

“The Illinois budget has both short and long-term problems. Obesity costs the Illinois healthcare system more than $6 billion a year, including more than $1 billion in Medicaid. If we want to make permanent gains in both our fiscal and physical health, the legislature and Governor should direct a portion of the revenues from the drink tax to a wellness fund for community prevention initiatives that help inoculate the state against rising health care costs,” Bassler suggests.

A full list of supporters of the tax can be found on the proposal fact sheet.