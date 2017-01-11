Illinois Senate passes resolution on term limits for Senate President, Minority Leader

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Senate has passed a resolution that limits the number of years a State Senator may serve as President of the Senate or Senate Minority Leader.

Under Senate Resolution 3, Senators who serve as Senate President or Senate Minority Leader will be limited to a maximum of 10 years, or five terms, per position. According to a release from State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), the resolution received bipartisan support.

In the release, Bennett said, "Leadership should be a rotation of ideas," and that "No one person should have so much power. We need diversity and new ideas as we tackle our problems."

The resolution goes into effect immediately.