U.S. Dept. of Health releases cold weather tips for Presidential Inauguration

NATIONAL – If you’re planning to attend the Presidential Inauguration, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has a couple things you may want to keep in mind.

Health officials say the coldest temperatures on average in the Washington, D.C. area occur around January 20, when the inauguration takes place.

HHS’ principal deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response, Edward J. Gabriel says people visiting the area for the event should take precautions to protect their health, and organizations will be there to help as well.

“In addition to the steps individuals can take to protect themselves, HHS and other federal, state and local agencies are coordinating resources to meet the overall health needs of the many visitors who will be in the D.C. metro area,” Gabriel adds.

Exposure to cold temperatures can cause serious or life-threatening health problems. Infants and the elderly are particularly at risk, but anyone can be affected. Visitors from warm climates could also be more sensitive to the cold and should factor in any sensitivity in deciding how to dress for outdoor inaugural events.

Tips for dressing for cold weather:

Warm hats: Attendees of all ages are likely to need warm hats, water-resistant coats, scarves or knit masks to cover the face and mouth, and gloves or mittens. Mittens are warmer than gloves.

Layer up: Perspiration can increase heat loss, and wet clothing can chill the body rapidly. To prevent cold-related health problems, dress in layers of loose-fitting clothes, including extra socks, which can be removed as they become damp.

Inner layer: HHS’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that wool, silk or polypropylene inner layers of clothing will hold in more body heat than cotton.

Outer layer: Be sure your outer layer of clothing is tightly knitted, or wind resistant, to reduce body-heat loss caused by wind.

Stay dry: Because wet weather is possible, water-resistant or waterproof outerwear is advisable to reduce the risk of hypothermia (abnormally low body temperature). Hypothermia can occur in chilly weather, and if a person becomes chilled by rain.

Warm, comfortable shoes: Inaugural events may require walking long distances and standing for long periods of time, so attendees are advised to wear warm, comfortable shoes.

Mind what you eat and drink, as well:

Balanced meals: Eating well-balanced meals will help attendees stay warmer.

Drinking to stay warm: Alcoholic or caffeinated beverages can cause the body to lose heat more rapidly. Warm, sweet beverages or broth can help maintain body temperature.

Stay hydrated: As people walk around the city, it is important to remain hydrated by drinking water and other non-caffeinated beverages.

Tips for taking care of your medical needs during the inauguration:

Bring enough medicine: People who are on medications should bring enough medicine for the duration of the visit. Additionally, visitors likely will be away from their hotels and accommodations for many hours and should carry any necessary medications with them.

Be prepared for potential emergencies: People also are encouraged to talk with their doctors about how best to access their medical records when away from home in case an emergency occurs and the records are needed for treatment.

Avoid overexertion: Cold weather can put an extra strain on the heart and lungs, so attendees with heart disease, high blood pressure or lung conditions should talk with their doctors about and before exerting themselves in the cold.

Practice good hygiene: As a rule, to avoid illness people should wash their hands frequently with soap and water or use antibacterial products.

Medical services available for the inauguration will include:

Approximately 20 medical aid stations to assist individuals and support medical response. These stations will be staffed with trained medical personnel from the D.C. Department of Health, the National Park Service, HHS’ National Disaster Medical System, the U.S. Public Health Service, the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs and volunteer medical professionals in the D.C. Medical Reserve Corps. Nine medical aid stations on the National Mall. Five medical aid stations in the ticketed areas of the Capitol grounds. Seven medical aid stations along the parade route.

Ambulances to move patients in response to any medical emergencies.

The Smithsonian Institution museum buildings on the National Mall will be open for people to use as warming stations.

On January 19, the day before the inauguration, six medical aid stations will be set up on the National Mall between the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument grounds for the Opening Ceremony.

For additional information about the inauguration, visit the Washington, D.C. government’s website for the presidential inauguration.

For more information on cold weather and avoiding hypothermia and frostbite, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.