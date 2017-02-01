Signing Day: Local athletes across Central Illinois commit

Today is national signing day. Here at WAND News we are celebrating all local athletes in Central Illinois who have committed to playing a sport in college. WAND News staff reached out to superintendents and athlete directors in our area asking for students information on where they signed to play sports. You can also find the list of students in our area crawling at the bottom of the screen on WAND throughout the day on February 1st. If you know a student who is not on the list, please contact the high schools athletic director and have them email news@wandtv.com. This list will continue to be updated throughout the day.

St. Anthony High School (Effingham)

-Ryan Kriger, Illinois College Soccer

Maroa-Forsyth High School

-Braden Willoughby, ICC Baseball

-Calla Wickenhauser, UIS Softball

-Kaley Maurer, LLCC Softball

Decatur Eisenhower High School

-DeJour Bradford, Eureka Football

-Lamontie Williams, Quincy Football

-Aidan Gist, MacMurray Golf

Decatur St. Teresa High School

-Ryan Fyke, Rochester CTC Football

-Lexie Gifford, Franklin Volleyball

-Brianna Niebrugge, Millikin Track

-Brianna Niebrugge, Millikin Volleyball

Meridian High School

-Drew Newberry, Blackburn Volleyball

-Chelsea Getz, Tennessee Softball

-Hannah Wetzel, MacMurray Volleyball

Mt. Zion High School

-Erin Ripple, UIS Volleyball

-AJ Davis, UM-STL Baseball

-Kyler Fox, Lindenwood Baseball

-Merrick Eddington, Wasbash Valley Baseball

-Brandon Price, ISU Football

-Alex Scharf, Lindenwood, St. Charles Missouri Football

-Peyten Chappel, Quincy Football

-Maddie Morgan, IC Softball

-Morgan Davis, South Carolina Softball

-Erica Besser, Carroll Softball

-Alli Davis, Olivet Softball

-Hannah Watts, Millikin Softball

Mt. Pulaski High School

-Alexandra Beckers, Lake Land Volleyball

Cumberland High School

-Lainey Jackson, LLC Volleyball

-Mike Wolke, McKendree Football

Clinton High School

-Seairah Moore, Robert Morris Basketball

-Logan Winter, Lincoln Wrestling

- Rodjahnae DuPont-Barlow, Robert Morris Softball

Paris High School

-Brady Sutton, Lake Land Baseball

-Bo Minor, Rend Lake Baseball

-Madelyn Brouwer, Parkland Basketball

Watseka High School

-Madison Bauer, Wabash Valley Softball

-Katie Kidwell, Bowling Green Volleyball

-Taylor Bauer, UIS Volleyball

Sullivan High School

-MaKenzie Ruppert, Parkland Softball

Chrisman High School

-Kodey Bush, LLCC Basketball

-Hannah Eddy, DACC Basketball

-Hayley Hardin, DACC Softball

Okaw Valley High School

-Kristy Burford, LLCC Volleyball

-Maddie Perrine, Robert Morris Softball

Athens High School

-Micah Tapscott, Parkland Basketball

-Madi Epperson, St. Ambrose Basketball

-Sarah Lindsay, Carl Sandburg Softball

Taylorville High School

-Anna Lowry, University of Evansville Track

Tolono Unity High School

-Bobby Barnard, Pakland Baseball

St. Joseph Ogden High School

-Kylie Michael, Eastern Volleyball

-Andrea Coursey, ISU Softball

-Jannah Mullen, LLCC Volleyball

- Logan Frerichs, St. Ambrose Softball

- Tori Witruk, Parkland College Softball

- Hanna Atwood, Indiana State Track & Field

- Keely Smith, Maryville Track

Mattoon High School

-Alec Raboin, Murray State Football

-Lexi Rankin, LLCC Volleyball

-Sierra Thompson, Bowling Green, Basketball

-Ivy Nichols, Parkland Softball

Williamsville High School

-Delaney Edwards, LLCC Volleyball

-Talon File, LLCC Baseball

-Joe Roscetti, Quincy Baseball

-Maggie Sorenson, Parkland Volleyball

-Jace Franklin, Minnesota State Football

Rochester High School

-Angela Perry, Bowling Green Basketball

-Ali Bortmess, UIS Softball

-Nicole Robinson, Lincoln Land Basketball

-Madeline Campbell, Mississippi College Cross Country

-Annamarie McKenzie, Georgetown Volleyball

Mahomet-Seymour High School

-London Acree, University of Kansas Rowing

-Josh Powell: Dordt College Sioux Football

Springfield Southeast High School

-Gavin Web, Southeast Missouri Football

-Adrian Greene, Quincy University Football

-Da'Reco Nix, McKendree University Football

Glenwood High School (Chatham)

-Josh Harris, William Penn Football

-Manning Price, North Central Football

-Maddie Klintworth, Georgia Southern Soccer

-Katie Juhlin, Lindenwood Soccer

-Taylor Parriott, UIS Soccer

-Demi Dixon, Lindenwood Soccer

-Alison Woerner, Murray State Track & Field

- Chris Durr, Southeast Missouri Cross Country

-Sarah Bingenheimer, Millikin Volleyball

-Alie Smith, Lewis & Clark Soccer

-Luke Kauerauf, Olivet Track & Field

Tolono Unity High School

-Hannah Glanzer, MacMurray Volleyball

-Lauren Wendling, Parkland Softball

-Harlie Duncan, Anderson Softball

St. Thomas More High School

-Jacob Richard, Drake Football

Pawnee High School

-Austin Baker, University of Wisconsin Cross Country

-Cade Hennemann, Lincoln Land Baseball

Shelbyville High School

-Maddie Holland, Millikin Volleyball & Softball

-Torre Koontz, John Wood Softball

-Tyler Pasley, UIS Cross Country

Tuscola High School

-Maddie Allen, Parkland Volleyball

-Ashley Bartley, Lake Land Volleyball

-Morgan Day, Illinois State Softball

-Emma Henderson, ICC Basketball

-Trent Ponder, Danville Area Cross Country

- Abbie Walsh, Heartland Softball

Jacksonville High School

-Hunter Hartsook, St. Ambrose Football

-Adam Hillis, Quincy Football

-Levi Parkevich, Illinois College Football

-Corey Ruyle, Quincy Football

-James White, Fullerton Football

-Klay Wood, Truman State Football

-Ryan Kaufmann, Illinois College Golf

-Steven Albers, UIS Soccer

-Grant Flynn, Lincoln Land Soccer

-John Gibbons, Illinois College Soccer

-Nash Oldenettel, Millikin Soccer

-Tyler Degroot - Illinois College, Illinois

-Ariel Mansholt, Southwestern Soccer

Stewardson-Strasburg High School

-Becca Schlechte, IUPUI Volleyball

Winsdor High School

-Nic Hutchinson, Lake Land Baseball

Centennial High School

-Kellen Sarver, U of I Baseball

-Gressa Olson, USC Aiken Soccer

-Willa Olson, USC Aiken Soccer

-Jordan Williams, Ball State Football

-Cam Hedge, Benedictine Golf

Central High School (Champaign)

-Walker Stillman, Missouri S&T Football

New Berlin High School

-Stephen Orr, Culver Stockton Baseball

-Shea Sullivan, Iowa State Soccer

Sacred Heart-Griffin High School

-Colin Boyd, Murray State Football

-Alex Mauntel, Missouri S&T Football

-John Burgett, Quincy University Football

-Tim Brenneisen, Missouri Baptist Football

-Connor Rutherford, Illinois College Football

-John Pempek, USD Football

-Jack Clement, USD Football

-Matthew Keane, Elmhurst Baseball