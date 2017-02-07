Neighbors recall scary moments from Mt. Pulaski fire

MT. PULASKI- Fire crews were called to a two car garage fire around 8:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Firefighters responded to a home on north Marion Street. Warrensburg, Latham, Lincoln Rural, Chestnut and other fire crews battled the fire. The cause is still unknown. No injuries have been reported.

Neighbors say there were some scary moments after the fire broke out.

"I looked out the back window and his whole garage was in fumes, so I was just kind of scared. We were sitting in the living room and then we got out," said on neighbor.

Another neighbor recalled the moment the fire started.

"All of a sudden I hear my stepdad start screaming and saying, 'mom, get back.' So I come running out and see this huge light coming from our kitchen window and back door."

