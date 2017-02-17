FDA Warning: Improper use of Neti Pots may cause brain-eating amoebas

Many people suffering from flu-like symptoms may turn to a Neti Pot for some relief. Neti Pots are tea-pot shaped devices used to treat sinus congestion, colds, and allergies.

Doctors believe it's important to make sure Neti Pots are used properly, warning that improper usage can lead to deadly infections like brain-eating amoebas.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports that while getting a brain-eating amoeba from using a Neti Pot is possible, cases are rare. They've only cited two cases since 2011.

Whitley Baker turns to a Neti Pot for relief for congested sinuses.

"I live by it, anytime I have a stuffy nose, I immediately do it and I'm fine," Baker explains.

Dr . Ibrahim Elemo, a Hospitalist at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, says if the device is not cleaned properly, the Neti Pot could trap bacteria and protozoa, like amoebas, which could infect the user.

"Tap water may contain bacteria, one of which is the so called brain-eating bacteria or amoeba. It's usually found in fresh water," explains Dr. Elemo.

The FDA says the first rule of safety when it comes to using a Neti Pot is making sure you use distilled, sterile, or previously boiled water.

"They need to clean it daily, especially if you're using it daily. Clean it with boiled water. Do not use tap water," says Dr. Elemo.

Baker says she plans to keep using her Neti Pot, saying, "It's working for me. I just boil my water and I'm fine!"

Dr. Elemo says stomach acid kills bacteria, which is why tap water is safe to swallow; however, the nose is more sensitive. Organisms found in tap water can stay alive in the nose and potentially cause serious infections.

The FDA says if used properly, Neti Pots are safe to use.

For more information on how to safely boil water to use in a Neti Pot, visit the CDC website or FDA website.