Former UI student to plead guilty in death of her newborn baby

URBANA – In an update to a story WAND News reported last year, a former University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student intends to plead guilty in the death of her newborn son.

WAND News first reported the story back in March 2016, when University of Illinois Police announced they were investigating the death of a newborn baby. Officers were originally dispatched to Bousfield Hall to check on 20-year-old Lindsay Johnson, who said she had a stomach flu and did not need further assistance. After receiving a tip, officers returned and found evidence that a baby had been born in the bathroom of the residence hall earlier.

Johnson was later found carrying her deceased baby boy in her backpack.

The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges of first-degree murder, child endangerment and concealment against Johnson in April 2016. During her arraignment hearing, Johnson pleaded not guilty to the charges against her and was released. She had been scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on May 3, 2016.

Johnson was back in court today, March 2, for a hearing where she told a Champaign County judge that she intends to plead guilty. It is unknown at this time, however, what she is pleading guilty to.

Throughout the course of this trial, authorities had discovered Johnson had lied to police during their investigation.

University of Illinois Police say Johnson told them she did not know she was pregnant until she gave birth and that her child was not breathing when he was born. While they were waiting for autopsy results, authorities found online searches on Johnson’s phone with information about pregnancy, miscarriage, home abortions and other pregnancy signs management. Forensics also later found that the baby had been born alive, which did not match Johnson’s statement or explanation of his death.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the cause of the baby’s death was smothering and ruled it a homicide.

According to our partners at the News-Gazette, Johnson’s attorneys informed Judge Tom Difanis today in court that they would need a date about a month away for the guilty plea.

Johnson has been free on bond since April 12, when she posted $75,000 to stay free.