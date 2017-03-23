Meda Pharmaceuticals to close in Decatur

Decatur - Meda Pharmaceuticals in Decatur will soon close it's doors. The company is located at 705 E. Eldorado Street.

Mylan, the parent company of Meda Pharmaceuticals, announced they are closing the Decatur facility in order to optimize and maximize it's assets.

The company tells WAND News, the operation will continue at the site for several months and staffing reductions will take place in phases. The company expects to have the entire Decatur operation closed by 2018.

Mylan acquired the facility in Decatur in 2016.

Currently, 90 people are employed at the Decatur facility. The company says they will be offered severance packages that include severance pay, benefits continuation, and outplacement counseling and assistance according to the company’s severance plan.

Mylan says products manufactured in Decatur will continue to be manufactured in the U.S., either at other Mylan U.S. sites or by third parties.