Warrensburg-Latham schools broken into, arrests made

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - The Warrensburg Police Department says two arrests were made in connection with a pair of break-ins at the Warrensburg-Latham Elementary and Middle Schools.

Warrensburg police say officers were notified of the break-ins at about 12 p.m. Saturday, and that when officers when to investigate, two individuals were found inside one of the schools. Police say no items were taken, but damage was reported.



Warrensburg police also say the two individuals, both under the age of 18, were arrested. The investigation into the break-ins is ongoing.