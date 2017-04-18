SUV crashes into car at Decatur restaurant

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are investigating a crash that sent a parked car into a local restaurant and one person to the hospital Tuesday morning.

Witnesses tell WAND News an SUV was driving over the viaduct near the intersection of 22nd Street and East Locust Street when, for an unknown reason, it left the roadway to the right, crashing into a parked car at Debbie's Diner. The parked car was pushed into the restaurant, causing damage to both vehicles.

Witnesses also tell WAND News that the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for treatment, and that no one was in the parked car at the time of the crash.