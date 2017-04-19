One person injured in fire, firefighter also sent to hospital

LINCOLN, ILL (WAND) - A Mechanical fire is blamed for a fire destroying Treu Body Works in Lincoln.

The fire happened just after 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The fire chief tells WAND News, the fire started from a mechanical failure in a paint room. One person was injured and taken to a Springfield hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

When crews arrived on scene, the building was engulfed in flames. Multiple fire departments were called to aid in putting on the flames.

One fireman was taken to the hospital as a precaution after being overcome by the heat. He is expected to be OK.