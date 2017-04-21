Man attempts to lure women and children into car at Wal-Mart

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - A warning from Springfield Police after a man attempts to lure females into his vehicle.

Police tell WAND News on Wednesday, April 19th a man was at the Wal-Mart on LeJune Drive attempting to lure several females into the parking lot along with their children.

Witnesses tell police the man said he was Wal-Mart security and stated there was a child predator in the area.

The suspect was driving an older blue pickup truck. Police believe it to be an older model of a Ford Ranger, blue with a black cover over the bed.

The suspect is described to be a white male in his mid to late 50's, around 5'11" - 6'00", heavy-set and balding. He was last seen wearing a plaid button-up shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information concerning this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or anonymously Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.