Deadly shooting in Charleston claims 1

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead and another injured early Saturday morning.

Charleston police say officers were dispatched to a house party in the 1000 block of Seventh Street at about 2:28 a.m. for a report of gunfire. Upon arriving, officers say they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. Police say one of the victims, identified as 23-year-old Byron Edingburg, was airlifted to a hospital and later died of his injuries. The second victim was take to the hospital for treatment, and has been released.

Detectives also say police received a second report of shots fired in the 2000 block of 12th Street at about 3:07 a.m. No victims were found at this address.

Police add that Edingburg was an Eastern Illinois University student. The investigation into this deadly shooting is ongoing. If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (866) 345-8488.