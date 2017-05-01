Carle unveils new pediatric ambulance

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Carle Arrow Ambulance has unveiled a new vehicle that will benefit moms-to-be, babies, and children in need of emergency care.

Officials say their new state-of-the-art specialty-care transport vehicle was unveiled to the public on May 1. The new vehicle will be staffed by paramedics, EMTs, a critical care nurse, and respiratory therapist, and will transport high-risk patients from hospital to hospital.

Officials also say the vehicle was funded through the Carle Center for Philanthropy's Employee Giving Campaign, and is expected to serve more than 1,000 patients per year.

