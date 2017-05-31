Pregnant woman dies, baby delivered after shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A baby is alive after its mother was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Police were called to the intersection of South 1st and Ash streets for gunfire just after 8 p.m. A 28-year-old woman, who was 23 weeks pregnant, was found shot at the scene.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died of her injuries. Police say the baby was delivered by emergency C-section and placed in the NICU at St. John's Hospital.

Police are currently searching for a suspect described to be a dark skinned black male with low cut hair and was the passenger in a purple or dark maroon car that is believed to be a four-door model.

The vehicle was seen leaving the scene heading westbound on Ash and stopped just before 1st Street before the front seat passenger began firing the gun. The gun was fire about five times into a group of individuals standing outside a residence, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield police at 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.