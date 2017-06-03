Multiple departments respond to Paris house fire

PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - Fire officials say they are investigating a house fire that happened in Paris Saturday afternoon.

The Chrisman Fire Department tells WAND News their crews helped the Paris Fire Department in extinguishing a fire in the 700 block of Douglas Street on Saturday. The cause and origin of the fire are unknown at this time.

Calls to the Paris Fire Department for more information have not yet been returned, and the Paris Police Department tells WAND News that no information regarding this fire is available at this time.