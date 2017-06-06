Governor Rauner blaming state Democrats for slow economy

CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner spoke his mind about the lack of job growth in Illinois during a business tour in Chicago Tuesday.

During the tour, Governor Rauner blamed state Democrats for the budget stalemate and slow economy in Illinois.

"This has been one of the lowest growing states in America for decades. Hegwish has been hurt for decades even though they should be fast growing. We didn't get to over $180 billion in debt in the last 2 years. We got this over 35 years by the people who are still in power," said Governor Rauner.

However, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has said that he wishes to cooperate with Governor Rauner in coming to an agreement on the budget.

State lawmakers were unable to reach an agreement in state budget plans during their last legislative session. Illinois has been without a budget for 706 days.