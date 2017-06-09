ISP investigating a two car crash involving sheriff's deputyPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
ISP investigating a two car crash involving sheriff's deputy
Illinois State Police are investigating a two car crash involving a Edgar County Sheriff's Deputy.
-
Fire crews work through the night to put out construction business fire
Fire crews were called to Mast Construction Thursday evening for a massive fire. Mast Construction is at 1560 CR 1475E in Sullivan. ....
-
Picture sparks concern about emergency vehicles
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Facebook post has people worrying about emergency responders getting stopped by trains.
-
Prison foils woman's escape attempt
Lincoln, Ill. (WAND) – A prisoner tried to escape Logan Correctional Center over the weekend.
-
Band tour to continue despite gear theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield band had to cancel a show after discovering someone stole equipment.
-
Pana man charged with murder in May 31 death
PANA, Ill. (WAND) - An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of another man has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
Mother speaks out after teens sentenced in 13 year old's death
SHELBYVILLE, Ill (WAND)- On June 17, 2016 13 year old Alexis Williams died of an asthma attack. Since, her death was investigated by State's Attorney of Shelby County and Illinois State police. Monday, a Shelby County judge sentenced two minors in connection with her death. They both face 2 years probation with other stipulation's included. WAND spoke exclusively to Williams' mother, Kathy Davis. Davis said, "I wanted in their community service to include...
-
Door 4 Food Truck making a splash in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new food truck in Decatur is quickly gaining attention in the community by putting twists on classic summer food favorites.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Man shot overnight in Decatur
Police took a juvenile into custody, although they said the don't know who fired the shots.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Picture sparks concern about emergency vehicles
-
Mother speaks about daughter's death
-
Semi trailer falls on top of maintenance worker, dies from injuries
-
Mother speaks out after teens sentenced in 13 year old's death
-
BREAKING: Decatur Police find person dead from gunshot wound near Center and Huron
-
Deadly shooting in Charleston claims 1
-
Man charged in deadly crashed that killed 17-month-old
-
Stabbing victim speaks out in hopes to end violence
-
Pana man charged with murder in May 31 death
-
Decatur Park Board recognizes DISC staff after they help save a mans life
-
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.