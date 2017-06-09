ISP investigating a two car crash involving sheriff's deputy

PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are investigating a two car crash involving a Edgar County Sheriff's Deputy.

The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. Thursday night in rural Paris on Highway 133.

Officials tell WAND News both drivers including the sheriff's deputy were life-flighted by helicopter to a local hospital. No word on their conditions. Paris residents tell WAND News that the driver of the other car was a teenager.



This video is courtesy of the Edgar County Watchdogs.