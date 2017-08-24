Governor: New laws help 'broken' criminal justice system

CHICAGO (WAND) – Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed several bills to make life easier for ex-offenders.

Their goal is to allow these people to re-enter the work force and avoid returning to prison. They have changed everything from when records are sealed to education behind bars.

“One of my most important goals since taking office has been to fix our broken criminal justice system,” Gov. Rauner said. “Our work is far from over, but these bills are a step in the right direction toward reducing recidivism and giving people a second chance at life.”

House Bill 698 allows prisoners to learn business skills while serving prison time. They include computer skills, budgeting, goal setting, public speaking and business plan creation. To be eligible for the five-year pilot program, prisoners must not have major sex offense convictions.

"It is important for our state to do all it can to create opportunities for ex-offenders to be productive and successful citizens,” said Rep. Justin Slaughter. “House Bill 698 is a first of its kind initiative in Illinois that will spark entrepreneurship among ex-offenders and stimulate our economy."

House Bill 1688 removes licensing barriers that stand in the way of ex-offenders who want to apply for job opportunities.

House Bill 2373 allows for records to be sealed in cases where a charged person is allowed an order of supervision for non-violent and non-sexual crimes. In a similar measure, House Bill 514 allows records to be sealed for charges that lead to acquittal or dismissal.

Senate Bill 1781 waives a $120 fee aimed toward ex-offenders in Cook County as they apply to get records cleared. It applies to people whose charges end up dropped. Finally, House Bill 3817 carries a similar measure, making it easier for minors to have their records erased.

"This legislation is another important step in assuring that bad decisions by youths do not create permanent and insurmountable hurdles to employment, housing and education," said Rep. Elaine Nekritz. "The laws should help people move on with their lives, not trap them in the criminal justice system."