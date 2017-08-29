Governor Rauner signs bill intended to increase cyclist safety

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new traffic bill that would make it legal for motorists to pass bicycles in a no-passing zone has been signed by Governor Bruce Rauner.

Under House Bill 1784, motorists will be legally allowed to pass bicycles in a no-passing zone in order to improve traffic flow and benefit cyclist safety. Drivers will also be able to legally cross the solid no-passing center line into the oncoming lane in order to pass a cyclist by at least three feet.

Additionally, bicycling on road shoulders will now be legal, and will allow cyclists to use a rear tail light instead of a rear reflector when driving at night.

The legislation was proposed by Ride Illinois, and was unanimously passed by lawmakers in May, and signed by Governor Bruce Rauner this week. The new law will take effect on January 1, 2018.