Police: Men killed in Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are dead after a weekend shooting in Danville.

Police say they were responding to a report of shots fired when they found the victims, both 26-year-old men, in a house along the 500 block of Harvey St. Details about what caused their deaths are unavailable at this time.

Officers say they arrived on the scene just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police say they will release the names of the men after their families are notified. Anyone with information on this crime should call Danville police at (217)431-2250.