Coroner, police identifies homicide victim

UPDATE - The Macon County Coroner's Office has announced that the victim of a homicide in the 1400 block of East Wood Street has been identified.

Coroner Michael Day says the identity will be released at a later time, and that he thanks the public for their help in this case.

If you have any information about this death, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

----------------------------------------------------------------

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroners office needs help identifying a victim in a recent homicide.

An unknown victim was found dead in the 1400 block of E. Wood Street early Friday morning.

The coroner's office and the Decatur Police Department have not been able to identify the victim and need the public's help.

According to the coroner, the victim is a white male and is about 30 to 40 years old. His around 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 150 pounds. His hair is wavy and longer brown and has brown eyes.

An autopsy is being performed in McLean County.