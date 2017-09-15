House explosion in Virden

VIRDEN, Ill. (WAND) - The Virden Fire Department is investigating a house explosion that happened on the city's south side Friday afternoon.

Virden Fire Department officials tell WAND-TV that the explosion happened at a home at approximately 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Bissell Street and East Holden Street. Virden police have blocked off the road in the area while crews continue to investigate.

Neighbors tell WAND-TV that an elderly woman lived in the home, and that she was taken to the hospital for severe burns. WAND-TV has not yet received information from the Virden Fire Department or Virden Police Department regarding injuries connected to this incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WAND-TV for the latest information.