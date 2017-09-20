Teacher jumps into action during Mattoon High School shooting

Posted:

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - One person is in custody after a shooting at Mattoon High School that wounded one person on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to Mattoon High School at 11:32 a.m. for shots fired in the school cafeteria.

According to police, they believe one person, a student, is responsible for the shooting. The student has been arrested.

A student was injured. They are in stable condition, police say. 

Officials say a teacher disarmed the student and stopped the shooting.

A lock down was lifted just after 1 p.m.

Over 200 police officers responded to the scene, including Charleston Police Department, Mattoon Police Department, Eastern Illinois University Police and Illinois State Police.

Parents were asked to pick their children up at Riddle Elementary School and the Salvation Army.

Other details were still developing. Check back at WAND-TV for updates as they become available.

