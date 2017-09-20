Lincoln Manor to close this week

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A nursing home in Decatur is closing its doors for the final time tomorrow.

Lincoln Manor workers tell WAND-TV that they received notice Tuesday night that the facility will close in 48 hours.  All 60 residents of Lincoln Manor are being relocated to other nursing homes at this time.

Lincoln Manor's owners tell WAND-TV that the facility ran out of money, and is closing as a result.

