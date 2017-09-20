Farmers help friend in need

NIANTIC, Ill. (WAND)- Ten combines and more than 15 grain trucks gathered Wednesday as a team of farmers set out to harvest 650 acres of corn and beans.

The team was harvesting for a neighbor, Dan Stahl, who recently underwent bypass surgery, according to his cousin, Steve Stahl.

"He's doing really well," Steve Stahl said. "I think he has his good days and his bad days, but I know today's going to be a good day for him."

Still more volunteers gathered at Niantic Christian Church to prepare a meal for those working the fields.

Similar harvests happen almost every year around Illinois.

"There's always a story of somebody that goes through some kind of hardship ... that the local farmers around them ... come out to help when the time comes," said Ed Leonard, one of Stahl's neighbors who came to help. "They would do it for us."