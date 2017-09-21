Teacher who 'overwhelmed' shooter identified

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The teacher who stepped in to defuse a school shooting at Mattoon High School has been identified.

WAND-TV has learned the teacher is 40-year-old Angela McQueen, a math and PE teacher.

Mattoon police say the teacher "overwhelmed" the student and stopped the shooting, and that a school resource officer took the suspect into custody.

Police also commended the teacher's actions, saying her efforts potentially saved many lives.

“With the quick response of the teacher, if that teacher did not respond as quickly as they had, I think the situation would have been a lot different.”Mattoon police Chief Jeff Branson said.

Emergency responders were called to Mattoon High School at 11:32 a.m. on Wednesday for shots fired in the school cafeteria. According to police, they believe a student, is responsible for the shooting, and acted alone. Police also say a student was injured, and that the victim's father reports that he is in good spirits, and stable condition.