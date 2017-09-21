Teacher who 'overwhelmed' shooter identified

Posted:

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The teacher who stepped in to defuse a school shooting at Mattoon High School has been identified. 

WAND-TV has learned the teacher is 40-year-old Angela McQueen, a math and PE teacher. 

Mattoon police say the teacher "overwhelmed" the student and stopped the shooting, and that a school resource officer took the suspect into custody.  

Police also commended the teacher's actions, saying her efforts potentially saved many lives.

“With the quick response of the teacher, if that teacher did not respond as quickly as they had, I think the situation would have been a lot different.”Mattoon police Chief Jeff Branson said.

Emergency responders were called to Mattoon High School at 11:32 a.m. on Wednesday for shots fired in the school cafeteria.  According to police, they believe a student, is responsible for the shooting, and acted alone.  Police also say a student was injured, and that the victim's father reports that he is in good spirits, and stable condition.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More