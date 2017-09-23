SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The annual governors ride for the honor flight took place Saturday.

The event is hosted by Abate Illinois and all the proceeds benefit the honor flight. The honor flight is a charity that takes World War II and Vietnam veterans from Illinois to Washington D.C. to see the national war memorials dedicated to their service and those that didn't make it back.

Josh Witkowski, the legislative coordinator for Abate Lincoln Land chapter says, the purpose of the ride is to raise money for for honor flight which is one of our favorite charities. Also, to raise awareness of motorcycle tourism on Rout 66. Every year thousand of visitors from all around the world fly into the United States to Chicago and LA and rent motorcycles just to cruise the mother road.



The ride started in Chicago and traveled through many Route 66 towns. They ended the ride at the Springfield Fair Grounds where a rally was held from 3-6 P.M. to raise money for the honor flight. Governor Rauner attended and said he plans on matching donations to double the effort.

