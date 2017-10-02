Illinois Innocence Project honors Wrongful Conviction Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Thousands of flags could be seen on the UIS campus Monday, one for each solved wrongful conviction case.

"There are 2,096 flags there, and that's a very interesting number because just last week, when we bought those flags that was the number. Now it's over 2,100 and that's just in a few days. Each one of those flags represents a person who has been wrongfully convicted but exonerated in the United States" said John Hanlon, Executive and Legal Director of the Illinois Innocence Project.

The Illinois Innocence Project used International Wrongful Conviction Day to highlight the number of wrongful conviction cases.

"I think the public is not aware of how many people are wrongfully convicted." said Christine Ferree, a former intern, who now works for the Illinois Innocence Project.

"It was shocking to see the things that people actually go to jail for because you just don't know." said Tommi Redmond, an intern at the Illinois Innocence Project.

Since it's founding, the Illinois Innocence Project has helped exonerate ten people, all with help from undergraduate interns.

"They are the ones who tackle all of that and send out response letters and forms, and all the other things that we do . Without students, we are not here. The experience that they are getting in real legal cases is irreplaceable." said Hanlon.

For the student interns, it was a natural fit.

"Being able to help them get their life back and to help them just get out of jail for crimes they didn't commit is just good." said Redmond.

"This one just seemed like it was going to make the most difference and help the most people." said Ferree.

"It felt like I would be making the most difference here. I could get experience in other internships and might even get paid, but here you can feel like you are actually doing something." said Jaclyn Fabing, an intern at the Illinois Innocence Project.

UIS is one of only two campuses who use undergraduate students to help in exoneration cases.