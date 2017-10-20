Smoke damage left behind in house fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say a fire damaged a house in Charleston Friday.

Just before 11 a.m., fire crews say they went to the 1500 block of 2nd St. and found smoke coming from the house. They managed to keep the fire contained to a staircase leading to the second floor and the second floor itself. The house was vacant when it happened.

The flames left behind smoke damage throughout the house. Firefighters had no injuries to report.

The Charleston Fire Department is working with Charleston police and the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office on the investigation. Anyone with information should call Charleston firefighters at (217)345-2133.