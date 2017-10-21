IDNR and local agencies searching for missing boater at Sangchris Lake

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and numerous local agencies are searching for a missing boater at Sangchris Lake.

IDNR officials say they began searching the lake at about 8:30 p.m. Friday night.  Officials also say that the search began after debris from a boat in the lake was found.

The investigation and search are ongoing.  Stay with WAND-TV for the latest.

