A hunting trip for people with disabilities

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - The Annual Lake Shelbyville Deer Hunt for People with Physical Disabilities kicked off Friday morning.

Hunting around Lake Shelbyville is common, but on the weekend of November 17 through 19 it's closed off for this specific hunt.

A group of 25 hunters meet at Okaw Camp to spend the weekend hunting around Lake Shelbyville. An event that brings numerous organizations and people together. Cory Donnel, U.S. Army Corps Park Ranger for Shelbyville Lake says it's a high quality hunting experience for hunters that couldn't do it without their help.

Recently, Ameren Illinois hosted volunteer days at Lake Shelbyville to construct observation blinds for wildlife viewing and conservation. The blinds are ADA accessible. Andrew Niebrugge helped coordinate the project and is one of the hunters at participates in the Lake Shelbyville Deer Hunt.

Niebrugge says the hunt gets people together that have similar disabilities.

If you or someone you know is interested in the hunt call the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at (217) 774-3951 to get on the mailing list.