House fire erupts in Decatur neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Decatur.

Smoke could be seen billowing from a house Thursday night near the intersection of North College and West Packard streets with flames coming from the roof and at least one side. Firefighters took a ladder to upper floors at one point during their response.

Crews have not confirmed a cause or the time at which they arrived.

WAND-TV will update this developing story as new details are released.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More