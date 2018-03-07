Grain elevator sees explosion in central Illinois

BEASON, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters responded to a small explosion at a grain elevator in Beason.

It happened on property owned by Topflight Grain Cooperative, when leaders in the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District say an operator was transferring corn. At that time, they say a bearing in the main grain leg overheated and caused the explosion.

Firefighters say they went to the scene just before 4 p.m. to assist the Beason Fire Department. They say they did not see any flames when they arrived.

Crews say the explosion did not cause any injuries or structural damage.