Three wounded in Taylorville shooting, gunman on the run

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police were investigating a shooting that injured three people Monday morning, including a 13-year old girl.

Police say they believe the gunman is 43-year old Lee Wayne Kennedy, a family member of the victims. He has not been located. He was last seen driving a white 1996 GMC Sierra extended cab truck with Illinois plates 2363510B.

Court records show Kennedy lived in Washington County in Southern Illinois, and police said Kennedy may be heading back to Southern Illinois. Police say Kennedy should be considered armed and dangerous.



Police were called to the 500 block of South Walnut Street around 5 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found the three victims wounded including a teenager. They were taken to Taylorville Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Springfield hospitals for treatment.

"I was laying in my back room on the couch, fell asleep watching TV, and I heard 'Bam! Bam! Bam!' three shots go off pretty loud," said neighbor Mark Passoni. "I jumped up, looked out my back door, and there's a white pickup truck flying through the alley with no lights on. Came around here and just about wrecked."

Other neighbors said they had encountered police came to the site of the shooting Saturday. Taylorville police confirmed that Kennedy and one of the victims had an order of protection against Kennedy and "this has been an ongoing domestic violence situation." (Note: The number for the Illinois Domestic Violence helpline is 1-877-863-6338. More information on domestic violence is available here.)

Illinois State Police were on scene investigating at mid-morning.

A Facebook page that appears to belong to Kennedy includes several recent posts expressing anger at family members and others:

"So someone close, pretty much family, that I have known 20+ yrs, decides to stab me in the back," read one post from March 17. "She has been sharing information with my ex on many occasions. Just know I know and you have yours coming. If your boyfriend wants to step in he gets what he gets."

Police said Kennedy had been wearing an ankle monitor but removed it.