ISP conduct Operation Sauter for 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police conducted Operation Sauter on March 28 and March 29. During this 24 hour period police aggressively patrolled Illinois roadways. Troopers conducted 1,811 commercial motor vehicle inspections, issued 1,088 written warnings and gave 202 citations and placed 99 dangerous vehicles out of commission.

A trooper in district 17 conducted a traffic stop resulting in the seizure of 3.7 pounds of heroin. The driver of the CMV was arrested and charged.

ISP director Leo P. Schmitz says “I am pleased with our enforcement efforts that resulted in unsafe drivers being removed from our roadways and the removal of dangerous drugs that never made it to their intended destination.

Operation Sauter was conducted in the memory of James Sauter, a police trooper killed in the line of duty on March 29, 2013. This operation is conducted each year the same time to focus on commercial motor vehicle enforcement.