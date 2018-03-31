Synthetic marijuana leads to death of Illinois resident

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Synthetic cannabis has claimed a life in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Health is reporting a death of an individual who experienced severe bleeding after claiming to have used synthetic cannabis (K2, Spice, or fake weed).

So far in Illinois, 38 people have experience severe bleeding issues after consuming synthetic cannabis. Each case so far has resulted in hospitalizations, with symptoms including coughing up blood, blood in the urine, severe bloody noses, and bleeding gums.

Three accounts of the hospitalization have tested positive for brodifacoum, an ingredient used in rat poison.

Synthetic cannabis is human-made to simulate the effects of marijuana, they are commonly sprayed on dried plants or consumed through E-cigarettes.

Illinois Department of Public Health director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. says “synthetic cannabinoids are unsafe. They can contain a variety of chemicals, and users often don’t know what those are, such as rat poison. Despite the perception that synthetic cannabinoids are a safe alternative to marijuana, they can cause very severe illness.”