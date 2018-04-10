Shelbyville students clean historic cemetery

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A group of high school seniors spent Tuesday picking up debris and cleaning grave stones at Glenwood Cemetery.

The work is part of a broader effort to honor veterans who have died; before Christmas, students placed wreaths on veterans’ graves.

“This is actually phase two of that, the idea of cleaning up the gravestones, which we identified as a problem last year,” said history teacher Kyle Ladd.

Ladd said the project also helps build connections between students and their community.

"One of the big pushes in public education in rural areas right now is how do we get some of our best and brightest kids to stay and feel connected in the community, and this is one element of that,” Ladd said.

Other students took part in service projects elsewhere around Shelbyville.