Accused arsonist facing attempted murder charge

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- The man accused of setting fire to the Mother’s Bar building in Charleston now faces a charge of Attempted Murder.

Police arrested Brian T. Griffin in March on charges he set the February fire which destroyed the building.

Fire officials say they saved five people from the fire before the building’s roof collapsed. Crews rescued two people off a section of the roof with a ladder and had to force a door open to rescue three others. Three additional people in the building were able to evacuate on their own. No injuries were reported.

Online court records Tuesday showed that, in addition to the charge of Aggravated Arson, Griffin also faces a charge of Attempted Murder. Court records also show Griffin is due back in court April 16.