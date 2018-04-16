Police: Knife used to threaten Wal-Mart security

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The search continues for a man accused of pulling a knife on a security worker.

Police say a guard at a Champaign Wal-Mart stopped the man after watching him hide store products in his clothes. That’s when they say the knife came out and the man threatened the worker before running from the scene.

The News-Gazette reports he left the scene of the store, located at 2610 N. Prospect Ave., in white sport utility vehicle.

Officers believe the suspect is a man in his 40s, who stands at about 5-foot-10 and weighs 180 pounds. They say he had on a hooded grey sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time of the crime. A surveillance photo of the suspect is attached to this story.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS. Crime Stoppers says it will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information that results in an arrest.