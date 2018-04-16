Charges dismissed in school threat case

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A judge has dismissed charges against the man accused of posting threatening online messages about a Taylorville school.

Last month, authorities charged Todd Daugherty with transmitting threatening messages about Memorial School in Taylorville. In an online post, police say Daugherty wrote “I’ll go to (explicit) Memorial Elementary School and make Sandy Hook look like a Sunday school picnic.”

On Monday, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Daugherty with leave to re-file those charges. A judge granted that motion, according to online court records.

WAND called the Christian County State’s Attorney’s office for additional information after learning of the dismissal, but the office had closed for the day.