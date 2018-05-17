Crews knock down massive building fire in Effingham

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to a massive commercial building fire in Effingham Wednesday.

Multiple 911 calls came in that 2301 S. Banker St. was on fire.

More than a dozen different departments were called in to help fight the blaze.

There was heavy fire visible from the roof and two buildings were exposed.

More than 3,000 gallons of water a minute were used over the course of an hour.

AMEREN had to be called in to handle down live power lines. It hampered firefighting efforts as power had to be shut down.

Effingham Public Works was called to increase water pressure to help fight the fire.

A back hoe was used to start pulling debris apart to reach fires under metal roofing and walls.

There were also large amounts of wood pallets and sawed wood stored at the building.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.