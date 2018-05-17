Charleston FD called to house fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Charleston Fire Department was called to respond to a house fire Wednesday.

Crews were called to 19 1st St. around 4:15 p.m.

Firefighters had a tough time getting to the fire in the living room due to a large amount of debris both outside and inside the home.

Once they reached the living room, they were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The homeowners were not there when the fire broke out.

The cause is under investigation.