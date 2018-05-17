63-year-old dies in I-72 crash in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A 63-year-old Decatur woman has died after a serious crash on Interstate 72, according to Illinois State Police.

Troopers say the crash happened Thursday night around 8 p.m. at mile marker 135.

ISP said a red Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling eastbound on I-72 in the westbound lane. A truck tractor/trailer was traveling westbound when the Cobalt crashed head-on with the truck. The Cobalt went off the roadway. A third car, a blue Hyundai Elantra was hit when the Cobalt crossed into the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the Cobalt was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of Elantra was taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.

Kathleen Fleckenstein, 63, was identified as the victim by Macon County Coroner Michael Day. Fleckenstein suffered generalized head and torso trauma.

I-72 had lane restrictions in place until about 2 a.m. to clear and investigate the crash.